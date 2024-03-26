Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.00. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

