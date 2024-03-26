Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.67%.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
