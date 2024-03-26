Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 459,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 28.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 155,186 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 507,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

