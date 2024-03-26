StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.