Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.02) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

SUPR opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £968.75 million, a PE ratio of -645.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.92. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.25 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supermarket Income REIT

In other news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 41,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £32,081.40 ($40,542.65). In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 41,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £32,081.40 ($40,542.65). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 67,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($63,787.44). Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

