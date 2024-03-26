Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.8 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

