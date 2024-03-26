Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $477.94. 5,959,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $361.68 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $382.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

