Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $28.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

