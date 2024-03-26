Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.89.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.3 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE KIM opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.