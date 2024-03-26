GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised GitLab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.19.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at GitLab
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $23,681,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $23,681,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 838,664 shares of company stock valued at $51,044,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $7,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
