Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKTX. Mizuho increased their price target on Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday.

Nkarta Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $18,018,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

