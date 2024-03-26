Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $347.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a 1-year low of $334.54 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.03 and its 200-day moving average is $445.02.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

