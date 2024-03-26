Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

