ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.53 on Friday. ADT has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. ADT’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. CWM LLC increased its stake in ADT by 824.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ADT by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

