Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $311.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.61. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $317.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $29,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma



Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

