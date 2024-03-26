Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Shares of WASH opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $450.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.38 million. Research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.72%.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.
