StockNews.com Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.69.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
