StockNews.com Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.69.

Get Baidu alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Trading Up 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.11. Baidu has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $160.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.