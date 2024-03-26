Citigroup Trims Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price to $27.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of DBX opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,039 shares of company stock worth $4,251,677. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

