Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.36.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

