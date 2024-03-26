HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.85. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,326,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

