Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.72 on Friday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $2,161,050.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $23,964,705.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029 over the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

