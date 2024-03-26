Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%.

Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 139,850 shares of company stock worth $47,311. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.