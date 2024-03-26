StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

