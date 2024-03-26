Super League Enterprise (SLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Super League Enterprise to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Enterprise Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SLE opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Super League Enterprise by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Super League Enterprise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.