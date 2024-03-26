Kingstone Companies (KINS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

KINS opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.56. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.