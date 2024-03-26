STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

SSKN opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of STRATA Skin Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

