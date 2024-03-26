Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 1.7 %

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.