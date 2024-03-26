Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

