Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Taitron Components by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
