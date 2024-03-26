Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

