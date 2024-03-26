Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APPN. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

Get Appian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Appian

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.44. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 692,014 shares of company stock worth $22,824,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after purchasing an additional 132,827 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 148,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.