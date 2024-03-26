Redrow (LON:RDW) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 688 ($8.69) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 643 ($8.13).
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redrow to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.48) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 634.50 ($8.02).
Read Our Latest Research Report on RDW
Redrow Trading Down 1.1 %
Redrow Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,906.25%.
Insider Activity at Redrow
In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.25), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($226,359.03). 25.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redrow
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.