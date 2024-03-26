Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $18.24 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

