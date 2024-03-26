Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

AKTX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

