Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Avinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGR

Avinger Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Shares of AVGR opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.30. Avinger has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.