JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $471.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair lowered argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $530.42.

Shares of ARGX opened at $398.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.27. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in argenx by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

