Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on the stock.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

DWL stock opened at GBX 78.48 ($0.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -1,569.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.72. Dowlais Group has a one year low of GBX 78.42 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.87).

Dowlais Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Company Profile

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 167,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £135,414.99 ($171,129.77). Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

