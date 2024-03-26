Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Digital Ally stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.