StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $841,717.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

