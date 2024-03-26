Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

