StockNews.com Downgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $8.44 on Friday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $931.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LendingClub by 189.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

