Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pampa Energía from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Trading Down 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 219.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.7% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 471,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,702 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 3.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 138,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.