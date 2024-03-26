StockNews.com Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

BCOV has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Brightcove Stock Up 2.6 %

Brightcove stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,435,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,098,621.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,740 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Brightcove by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 376,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,037,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 234,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

