StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shares of TAST opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $6,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

