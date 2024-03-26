Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOMO

Hello Group Trading Up 3.9 %

MOMO opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 16.27%. Analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hello Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 555,602 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.