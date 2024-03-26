Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

