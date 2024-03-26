Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.00.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $402.27 on Friday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $419.42. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.51 and its 200 day moving average is $302.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $54,927,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

