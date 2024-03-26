Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Down 0.7 %
Xunlei stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.23. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.09.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.