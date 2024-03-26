DouYu International Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 28th (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

DouYu International Stock Up 8.0 %

DOYU opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,140 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DouYu International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in DouYu International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 164,458 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.