Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Shares to Split on Thursday, March 28th

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.
Otsuka Price Performance
OSUKF opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $44.50.
Otsuka Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.