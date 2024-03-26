Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $105.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

